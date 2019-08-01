US sanctions on Zarif childish: Rouhani

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that a US decision to impose sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif showed Washington is afraid of the top diplomat.

"They are afraid of our foreign minister's interviews," Rouhani said in a televised speech, referring to a recent round of interviews Zarif gave to foreign media in New York. "It is completely clear that the foundations of the White House have been shaken by the words and logic of an informed, devoted and diplomatic individual," he said.

"They are doing childish things now. Maybe there's no better way to describe (the sanctions) but childish," Rouhani said on a visit to the northwestern city of Tabriz. The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif effectively slamming the door on the country’s top diplomat.

The sanctions freeze any of Zarif’s assets in the United States or that are controlled by US entities the government announced saying it also will curtail his international travel.

Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world. The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The designation of Zarif under the same sanctions earlier applied to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the latest blow by President Donald Trump to the Obama administration’s attempt to end nuclear tensions through negotiations. But in a mixed message to Tehran, Washington on Wednesday extended waivers for three Iranian civil nuclear projects to avoid upsetting the other signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain.

This is a short 90 day extension said White House National Security Advisor John Bolton, a champion of the hawkish policy towards Tehran. We are watching those nuclear activities very closely, they remain under daily scrutiny, he told Fox Business.

Zarif has been at the heart of complex talks with foreign capitals over Iran’s nuclear power industry which Tehran says is peaceful but Washington and regional allies including Israel insist is cover for a secret weapons programme. But a senior Trump administration official said that Zarif’s diplomatic image bolstered by his fluent English self-effacing humour and background as a US educated academic was false.

Today President Trump decided enough was enough, the official said accusing Zarif of functioning as propaganda minister not foreign minister. Zarif shot back tweeting that Washington is trying to silence Iran on the international stage. The US reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s primary spokesperson around the world is the truth really that painful, he tweeted.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the sanctions on Zarif showed that the US was afraid of the top diplomat. In addition to attempting to freeze assets Washington will also squeeze Zarif’s ability to function as a globetrotting diplomat. He is expected to be able to continue to visit the United Nations in New York albeit under tight restrictions. The United States will continue to uphold our obligations, the administration official said. In mid-July Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Zarif would be issued a visa but would be limited to the area reaching six blocks around the UN headquarters.