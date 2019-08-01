Classical maestro Hamid Ali Khan passes away

Ag APP

HYDERABAD: Classical maestro Ustad Hamid Ali Khan passed away after heart attack here on Thursday. He was 72.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan belonged to the family of classical singers and was the brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Rajab Ali Khan.

The illustrious family was trained by their father Akhtar Hussain Khan, a distinguished vocalist in the patronage of the princely state of Patiala in colonial British India. After being groomed by this galaxy of legends, Khan took their legacy of music ahead with great skill and a marked passion.

Today many outstanding singers are his disciples including his three sons - Nayab, Walli and Inam – who have also formed a music group called Raga Boyz. Hamid will always be fondly remembered for giving mesmerising performances as a duo with elder brother Fateh Ali and later with his late nephew Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

A meastro in true sense, Hamid would churn out a poignant collection of classical, semi classical songs and ghazals, offering a refreshing break from the meaningless music. It is known that once settled onstage with his harmonium, Hamid would cast a spell almost instantly. His fingers would trace the keys of the harmonium and belt out intricate notes and 'alaaps' effortlessly serving as a classical feast for those in attendance.

Apart from many others, some of the famous ghazals and semi classical songs were 'Suhani Ru', ‘Guzar Gaya Jo Zamana’ and ‘Umran Langian’. The noted virtuoso of classical music, Hamid would render ecstatic rhythmical tunes from Urdu classical melodies Insha Jee Othu', 'Hoontu Pe Kabhi Mera Naam' and 'Guzar Gia Jo Zamaana' to the head whirling audiences. Hamid was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz" for his services to music and also honoured with Pride of Performance nod in 2007. According to family sources, he was laid to rest at Tando Yousuf Graveyard in presence of a large number of relatives, artists, area people and devotees.