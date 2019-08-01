FBR creates post of DG Anti-Benami Initiative

ISLAMABAD: In order to place administrative oversight, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a post of Director General (DG) Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) with the claim to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the law.

This position of DG-ABI would act as a bridge between anti-benami zones and FBR, between zones and adjudication authorities and among all the anti-benami zones as well.

According to office order issued by the FBR on Thursday, in order to facilitate the authorities and to ensure efficient and effective implementation of anti-benami law the office of DG-ABI is being raised to ensure smooth and effective implementation and enforcement of Anti-Benami Act, 2017.

Without any interference in their respective legal domains, this administrative structure would provide the following support to anti-benami zones.

i) DG-ABI would act as FBR’s focal office for proper implementation of Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

ii) Establishment of administrative hierarchy for the newly created anti-benami zones at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

iii) Logistic support, financial back up and autonomy and capacity building for anti-benami zones.

iv) Development of uniform operational SOPs for transparent functioning of field authorities.

v) Contact point for all external agencies interacting with FBR in benami related matters. Receipt, analysis and dissemination of benami related complaints, data, information and reference from all external quarters.

vi) Development of linkages between Anti-benami authorities and FBR’s portal and external databases. Central data bank on benami.

vii) Quantitative performance evaluation of anti-benami zones. Qualitative evaluation shall be made only after obtaining input from the concerned adjudication authority.

viii) Addressing all jurisdiction related issues in the light of FBR’s relevant notifications.

(ix) Recommendations for review and amendments in law, rules and procedure, covering anti-benami regime.

x) Personnel management and litigation.

Directorate General-ABI: The Organisational structure Directorate General-ABI would comprise a DG, Director HQ and three commissioners, anti-benami zones at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, responsible for their notified jurisdictions. Directorate General-ABI and its formations would be manned by officers of IRS and staffed by IR Department. Reporting mechanism administrators and initiating officers shall report to their respective commissioners, anti-benami zones. Commissioners, anti-benami zones would be independent in their legal jurisdictions. For all administrative matters, they will be reporting to DG-ABI Islamabad. DG-ABI would report to the national coordinator for implementation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

The benami transactions, entailing the phenomenon of benami moveable and immoveable properties, Bank A/Cs, luxury vehicles, offshore investments and stocks and shares is one of the biggest economic and financial threats, currently camouflaging the rampant corruption in our society, confronting Pakistan’s taxation system and practically compromising the economic viability of the country. Due to non-existence of a special law and rules on benami, all anti-corruption agencies have so far failed in tracing and documenting the real/beneficial owners and criminals went scot free. In order to combat the menace of benami and take the spirit of accountability forward, the federal government has operationalised Benami Transaction (Prohibition), Act, 2017, which was dormant since February, 2017.

The FBR has been assigned the task of administration and implementation of this new stream of Financial Crime Investigation and Enforcement. The office order is aimed at streamlining of newly introduced anti-benami regime in Pakistan.