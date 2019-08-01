PM following Quaid by making Pakistan welfare state: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing the participants of the exhibition of rare photographs related to Pakistan Movement and history, she said during the past one year, the PTI government took multiple steps for bringing stability and now it would focus on development and progress of the country, following the model of State of Madina.

She said: "Unfortunately we have got physical independence but we are yet to get economic independence." She said Imran Khan, with the support of masses, has successfully broken the nexus of two political families who were ruling the country turn by turn, which was big achievement.

The SAPM appreciated the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications for digitalisation of the archives of rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan Movement. She said the archived photographs were great asset of the nation which should be displayed to new generations so that they may learn about the great sacrifices, rendered by our forefathers for creation of the motherland.

She said that all rare pictures, being exhibited, would be uploaded on the website of the DEMP today and they would be available on the internet for the benefit of new generation, especially the students of history. She said it was a historic day because today the historical asset in the shape of rare photographs, has been preserved for the future generations. She said that the people who study about Pakistan also want to learn about the life and times of the Quaid and the Pakistan Movement and these photographs may give insight in this regard.

Firdous Awan said that the Ministry of Information was playing an important role in projecting the real positive image of the county in the eyes of the world and media was a catalyst in accomplishment of this noble mission. She said that Pakistan was created to protect the rights of the Muslims of the sub-continent but unfortunately during past few decades, an elite class usurped the rights of the people and played havoc with national economy to build their personal palaces abroad.

She said that Imran Khan after coming into power took bold decisions to overcome challenges being faced by the nation without bothering for political impacts since he deemed national interest above all other considerations.

She said that reformation agenda of the PTI regime was, in fact, an effort for implementation of the vision of the Quaid to make Pakistan an economically strong state.

Talking to APP after opening a photo exhibition in connection with Independence Day celebrations, she said Imran Khan was striving to rid the nation of such elements to make the people, who love this country, into an asset.

She said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a capable and ideological leader who proved that women can work along with men. She said that Quaid-e-Azam was determined to empower the women and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on the same mission. She said that government wanted to empower women on social and economic front, give them legal protection, ensure that they get their share in family property and provide equal opportunities in life.