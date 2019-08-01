Bizenjo’s remarks unfounded: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks implicating a national institution were baseless.

In a tweet, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said, “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy.” It may be noted that speaking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Tuesday, Bizenjo had ruled out horse-trading in the scramble for the Senate top office.