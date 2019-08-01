Pindi roads

I want to inform the concerned authorities that Rawalpindi has been facing many issues regarding cleanliness and regular maintenance and this must be addressed as soon as possible. Narrow streets are left unclean and the garbage is not taken away. Potholes filled with dirty water are everywhere and are not being fixed. There is no proper sewage system and the sewer lines remain opened and clogged.

This is an appeal to the higher authorities to take notice, establish a cleaning schedule and maintain the roads and sewage systems.

Nida S Bukhari

Rawalpindi