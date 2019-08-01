Working together

All the news that we hear about the economic crisis that our country is facing these days is quite depressing. The price hike, inflation and increased taxes do not seem to be doing much. We hear and read about this every day and just blame the government, which in turn blames previous governments. We must remember when pointing a finger at everyone else around us that three point right back at us. Blaming one another and continuing as we do on a regular basis is not a viable solution to this pressing issue. Finding the solution to cope with this situation is the need of the hour. We need to stop blaming the government and work to help them. We need to help our administration by playing our part as the citizens of this nation. Anything we do will end up helping ourselves in the end. We have already heard many solutions to this economic downfall by the government like increasing our export, collecting more taxes and holding an accountability drive. However, the need of the hour is to work individually towards the greater good of our beloved nation and strive to do our part in ending this economic crisis.

Each individual should work to earn their way and not be a burden for others. We need to educate ourselves and then others. Pay your taxes and do volunteer work. Be honest to yourself and towards others, set goals and work for your success. Stop blaming others and the government; just play your part in bettering our future. These are the few means that will not only help in building one’s own character but also help country. Let us work on ourselves and for ourselves and we will see that we will be able to survive way better than how we do in our current situation and one day we will surely be out of this economic deadlock.

Nida S Bukhari

Rawalpindi