Six suspected criminals held by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested six individuals suspected of criminal activities while conducting raids in different parts of the city, including Malir and Sharea Faisal.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said that they arrested the men during their intelligence-based operations for their suspected involvement in robberies and street crime cases. The detainees were identified as Azeem, Tauqeer Abbas Hussain (alias Daniyal), Ahmed Hussain (alias Kala), Faizan Bashir, Zeeshan (alias Bona) and Amir (alias Lamba). The spokesperson said the soldiers also seized arms and ammunition found on the suspects.