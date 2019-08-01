close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Six suspected criminals held by Rangers

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested six individuals suspected of criminal activities while conducting raids in different parts of the city, including Malir and Sharea Faisal.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said that they arrested the men during their intelligence-based operations for their suspected involvement in robberies and street crime cases. The detainees were identified as Azeem, Tauqeer Abbas Hussain (alias Daniyal), Ahmed Hussain (alias Kala), Faizan Bashir, Zeeshan (alias Bona) and Amir (alias Lamba). The spokesperson said the soldiers also seized arms and ammunition found on the suspects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi