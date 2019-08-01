KMC to set up dengue control cells at 14 major hospitals

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will make joint efforts with the Sindh Health Department to control dengue fever as well as to eliminate its virus.

According to a statement issued to the media from the KMC, in the initial phase of their programme, focal persons will be nominated besides the setting up of dengue control cells at 14 major hospitals run by the municipal body.

These focal persons will also work at district level, and in order to ensure effective coordination between these focal persons and the health department, meetings will be held on a regular basis. The KMC and the health department will also initiate a public awareness campaign in this regard.

These decisions were taken in a meeting on Thursday that was held at the office of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman. It was also attended by Dr Mehmood Iqbal Memon, programme manager of the provincial health department, and other relevant officials.

Although the dengue control cell works round the year, its workforce is increased during the rainy seasons and in winters to protect the people from this virus. The metropolitan commissioner said that special cells for combating dengue had been working at the KMC-run hospitals in the past as well. “This time those cells are being revived so that the patients of dengue fever can approach their nearby hospitals,” he said, adding that they would properly register the dengue patients at their hospitals and also keep the health department in the loop.

According to Dr Rehman, it is necessary to ascertain the cause of fever for a dengue patient, following which proper treatment can be started. The KMC will initiate a public awareness campaign through its own resources for combating dengue, he said.

The meeting was told that dengue fever is in control in the province as compared to the different parts of the country. Each year almost 2,000 patients of dengue are treated. The mosquito carrying the dengue virus breeds in clean water, so it should be ensured that water tanks, drums, vessels, pots and bottles are properly covered up, while windows should also be covered with nets.