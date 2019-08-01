Man shot dead in Orangi Town by ‘brother-in-law’

A man was gunned down in Orangi Town No. 12 on Thursday allegedly by his brother-in-law over a personal enmity, according to the Orangi Town police.

Police said the victim, who was later identified as 40-year-old Hakim Mugheri, was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. SHO Shamsuz Zaman said the victim had been a resident of Baloch Goth in Orangi Town, adding that he had lived there with his two wives, and that his second wife’s brother Zahid Mugheri was the prime suspect of the murder.

The officer said the victim had recently been released from a Hyderabad jail, and had been residing in Orangi Town since then, adding that the man had suffered at least four bullets.

The investigators have collected empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene and despatched them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. A case has been registered against the suspect and further investigation is under way.

In a separate incident that also occurred in Orangi Town, a man named Ali Dost suffered gunshot wounds.

The Pakistan Bazaar police said the victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, adding that suspect Waheed Mugheri had injured Dost over a personal grudge. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is under way.