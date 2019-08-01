Icap Announces Ca Examinations Result

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) Examination held in June 2019. 252 candidates qualified whereas 1679 candidates have obtained permanent credit.

ICAP has awarded Gold medal to Abdul Haseeb Ijaz has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Dewan Mushtaq Group) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Advanced Accounting & Financial Reporting, Muhammad Arslan has been awarded ICAP – Irteza Husain Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Corporate Laws, Syed Hassan Raza has been awarded ICAP – S.A. Salam Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Business Management and Strategy, Hassan Mujtaba has been awarded ICAP – Osman Ali Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Business Finance Decisions, Muhammad Zohaib Kamran has been awarded ICAP – J.P. Patel Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Financial Reporting and Assurance Professional Competence and Syed Muhammad Murtaza Naqvi has been awarded ICAP – Ebrahim S.H. Dahodwala Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in all papers of CA Program.

ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificate to Ghufran Ahmed, overall outstanding performance in CFAP, Syed Muhammad Murtaza Naqvi, overall outstanding performance in CFAP and MSA, Aadil Sultan Khan Niazi, outstanding performance in Advanced Taxation, Waqas Haider, outstanding performance in Audit, Assurance and Related Services and Syed Muhammad Murtaza Naqvi, overall outstanding performance in Management Professional Competence.***