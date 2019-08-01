Rob Silberstein takes charge as US consul general

Rob Silberstein assumed charge as the United States consul general in Karachi on August 1, 2019, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General on Thursday. A career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service, he most recently served in Washington, DC, with the Office of the Inspector General, helping to improve the operations of the State Department and its overseas missions.

Prior to that, Consul General Silberstein was a senior adviser in the US Department of State Foreign Service Institute, where he developed a training and education curriculum for the department’s foreign and civil service officers.

Consul General Silberstein also served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy to Lithuania, office director for Nordic-Baltic Affairs, and deputy director in the Office of South Central Europe.

Other assignments include service in the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the US Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, and the US Consulate in Chennai, India. The consul general has a Masters in National Security Strategy from the College of International Security Affairs of the National Defense University. He also has a Masters in International Relations and International Economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.