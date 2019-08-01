Asif Ikram appointed as MD water board

The Sindh government has appointed Asif Ikram as the new managing director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Ikram has replaced Asadullah Khan, and when Ikram would depart from the country for Hajj today, Khan, who is now the deputy managing director, would look after his charge, according to a notification issued on Thursday.