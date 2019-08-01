close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

USC to offer 300 items on low rate

Business

August 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would provide over 300 essential commodities on subsidized rates on the eve of Eid ul Adha in order to facilitate the common man across the country.

The USC would also strengthened its franchise and would connect its 1,000 outlets with head office under the automation projects for keeping the supply of the commodities smooth, said Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that 300 daily used items including cold drinks, cooking oil and spices, flour, rice and others would be provided on controlled rates to facilitate the masses.

He said that the package would be largely beneficial for lower income and middle income people, adding that sufficient stocks of these commodities were available across the country wide outlet of USC.

