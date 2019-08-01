close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Life insurance companies sign MoU

Business

KARACHI: The life insurance industry in Pakistan has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) for digitalisation and centralisation of policyholder information through development of Centralised Insurance Repository (CIR) in Pakistan, a statement said.

The MoU was signed under the regulatory impetus of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The establishment of the CIR would pave way for entering the next phase of digitalisation, which was being explored by the financial sector already. It was expected to enable centralised storage of life insurance and family takaful policies in electronic form and serve as central point for critical policyholder related information with regards to insurance.

“The e-Repository is expected to not only bring transparency, speed, convenience and cost efficiency, but is also expected to complement the objectives of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and enhanced consumer protection in multi-pronged manner,” the SECP statement said.

