Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
August 2, 2019

Coca-Cola, CERB talk on water policy

Business

 
KARACHI: Coca-Cola Pakistan has partnered with Pakistan Business Council’s (PBC) Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) to lead a dialogue on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation.

The dialogue focused on water efficiency – internal and external – as an integral part of corporate water policy, a statement said on Thursday. Dr Ahsan Siddiqui, guest of honour and Chief Guest Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, secretary environment, also shared their thoughts on the urgency of water conservation through a sustained approach across all sectors.

Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan General Manager Rizwan Khan said, “Such workshops will serve the aim of helping our industry and partners figure out the areas of excessive water usage within our respective supply chains, with a long-term strategy to conserve it.”

PBC CEO Ehsan Malik said, “The workshop succeeded in creating more awareness around water stewardship and encouraging people to actively play their part in using water more sustainably whilst also encouraging the private sector commitment to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

