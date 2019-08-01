Siemens organises blood donation

KARACHI: Siemens Healthineers in Pakistan organised a blood donation drive at its Karachi office and the drive was clinically managed by Indus Hospital. A team of medical professionals of the hospital screened donors and subsequently collected blood donations.

A collection camp was set-up for Siemens Healthineers employees who voluntarily came forward to be part of this welfare initiative. The employees were also given an educational lecture to raise awareness on thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, which effects approximately 5 percent of the 200 million population in the country.

Khurram Jameel, managing director and CEO of Siemens Healthcare (Pvt.) Ltd, underlined the importance of raising awareness of donating blood.“Participating at blood donation drives is surely for a very noble cause, which help saves lives. We sincerely hope that by raising awareness and initiating such camps, we are able to give back to the society and help in saving lives.”