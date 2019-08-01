Gold prices down by Rs900/tola

close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs900 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices declined to Rs83,100 per tola. Similarly, prices of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs771 to Rs71,245. Rates in the international market dropped $24 per ounce to $1,407 per ounce. Jewellers claimed that prices in the local market were down by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

