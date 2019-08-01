Forex reserves touch $15.062 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $200 million to $15.062 billion during the week ended July 26, 2019, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.862 billion a week ago The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $7.767 billion during the week under review from $7.612 billion a week ago. The official reserves increased $155 million due to foreign inflows. The foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks also grew $45 million to $7.295 billion from $7.25 billion, the SBP said.
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $200 million to $15.062 billion during the week ended July 26, 2019, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.862 billion a week ago The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $7.767 billion during the week under review from $7.612 billion a week ago. The official reserves increased $155 million due to foreign inflows. The foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks also grew $45 million to $7.295 billion from $7.25 billion, the SBP said.