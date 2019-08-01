Forex reserves touch $15.062 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $200 million to $15.062 billion during the week ended July 26, 2019, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.862 billion a week ago The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $7.767 billion during the week under review from $7.612 billion a week ago. The official reserves increased $155 million due to foreign inflows. The foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks also grew $45 million to $7.295 billion from $7.25 billion, the SBP said.