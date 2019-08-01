WAPDA’s hydel generation crosses 8,000MW

LAHORE: The hydel power stations owned and operated by the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) generated highest-ever electricity during the peak hours on July 31, 2019 as generation crossed 8,000 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday

WAPDA delivered as much as 8,158 MW of electricity to the national grid during peak hours. This quantum of hydel power share registered an increase of about 600 MW if compared with that of previous years.

“This increased share of hydel electricity in the National Grid is the result of maximum power generation from Tarbela Hydel Power Station, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project,” the statement said.

The data showed that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3,496 MW, Mangla Hydel Power Station 280 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1,410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1,450 MW and Neelum Jhelum 978 MW while other hydel power stations cumulatively shared 544 MW to the national grid.

Since installed capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations has risen to 9,389 MW with phased completion of its three mega hydropower projects namely the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and the 108 MW-Golen Gol, therefore, now the hydel generation this year has touched new peaks beyond 8,000 MW with increased water flows, raised level of water reservoirs and increased water indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

WAPDA owns as many as 22 hydel power stations and provides about 31 billion units of hydel electricity on the average annually to the national grid.

The share of hydel generation greatly contributes in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources is far costlier than hydel electricity.

It may be mentioned that the government is working on improvement and development of the power transmission system and by next year, it would enhance power transmission capacity by 3,000 MWs touching the highest capacity of 26,000 MWs.

During the ongoing summer average 21,000 MW electricity was transmitted by the system with the highest load of 23,000 MW, as this year too, the government added 3,000 MW capacity in transmission system. By next summer, the capacity would be enhanced to 26,000 MWs.