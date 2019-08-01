Equal access to economic participation must for eradicating poverty

LAHORE: Inequality is increasing around the world. It is increasing even in most developed affluent economies, but the path to economic participation is open to all, unlike Pakistan, where the lower strata of the society is denied entry in all economic levels.

Generally, the inequality in a developed economy is only a source of discontent. It is because an average citizen from the income they earn is assured best quality food, adequate shelter, quality education for the children and free basic health facilities.

Most families own car and all gadgets needed to enjoy a quality life. In view of this, we cannot brush aside the ever increasing inequality in Pakistan that is increasing the stress on the resource less poor who have been struggling for decades to make both ends meet.

The need for inclusive growth in Pakistan is much higher than in developed economies where the poor are protected from hunger, police accesses and social injustice. The main factor that differentiates our country from the developed economy is the rule of law. In Pakistan poor are made to work day in day out without fair remunerations, while in developed economies you are bound to pay at double the original wage.

The service delivery in developed economies is of same standard for both rich and poor. In our country civic amenities are denied to the poor. During monsoons, they reach their homes crossing filthy sewerage; they have to wait all the day at government hospitals to get treated while they see the influential sneaking in doctors’ room out of turn.

Any poor in developed economy would create a scene if he/she is discriminated against in this way. It is worth noting that the rules and regulations in both developed and emerging economies are the same.

Officially everything in Pakistan has to be done on merit but there is no accountability of those who flout merit. The pain of inequality multiplies when the economy is in distress and the prices go high. Those having resources are able to pull along while grumbling about high cost. But the poor have no clue as to how to manage already painful life style when the meagre resources are dwindling and cost of living rising.

Poor are voiceless in Pakistan, but the poor in developed economy never remain silent if they are discriminated against. If any poor in Pakistan dares to raise voice against any injustice, he is subjected to maltreatment and is not allowed to seek justice courts.

Injustice with any person, whether rich or poor invite the ire of courts. The poor in developed economies may complain of widening gap between rich and poor but they can access basic facilities and justice from the society.

To ensure pro-poor growth the government in Pakistan would first have to ensure rule of law. Take education for example. All the schools in developed economies whether operated by public or private sector impart the same quality education. The curriculum is also the same.

We have different curriculum in private schools that charge very high fee and their students appear in school certificates issued from the United States of America. The poor are financially excluded as well. They have no tangible assets. The assets they possess through inheritance do not have clear titles.

Modern technology too has failed to include the poor, though most of them even in remote areas have mobile phones and internet connectivity. While women from affluent households have the opportunity to enter the economic mainstream; the poor women are denied this opportunity.

We ruin some fine talents within the walls of our houses because women are not allowed to do business or join the workforce like the men do. Women are denied their lawful share in inheritance.

All this is happening because we look the other way when the law of land is violated to exploit women. The country simply needs more resources to move ahead. A competent human resource is essential to add value to our goods and that would come from better and focused education.

Currently Sri Lanka, because of its highly educated workforce has the highest value-addition in clothing -much higher than that of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The government needs to focus on a multipronged approach by ensuring justice and equal opportunities for all, including education and skill development, as well as gender inclusivity. Only then can we move forward.