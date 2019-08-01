Urea sales expected to remain flat at 499,000tns in July

KARACHI: Urea sales are expected to remain flat at 499,000 tons in July compared with the corresponding month a year earlier, but its production is likely to increase 17 percent on resumption of gas supply to fertiliser makers, a brokerage reported on Thursday.

Urea sales stood at 497,000 tons in July 2018. Urea sales are anticipated to fall 22 percent month-on-month primarily due to early buying in the previous month owing to expected hike in retail prices, according to Topline Research. Overall sales are anticipated to clock in at 3.3 million tons during the January-July period, up five percent year-on-year.

In July, urea production is expected to depict a growth of 17 percent year-on-year mainly due to resumption in production by companies fed on regasified liquefied natural gas.

Diammonium phosphate (DAP) sales are estimated to clock around 255,000 tons

in July, down 25 percent year-on-year, taking cumulative sales in 7M2019 to 797,000 tons.

“Key risks to fertiliser sector include unfavourable settlement of GIDC (gas infrastructure development cess), poor crop season due to heavy rains, and further increase in gas prices above our expect tions,” analyst Sunny Kumar at Topline Research said. Industry’s urea closing inventory for the month was closed at 370,000 tons, while DAP inventory is expected around 430k tons.

The largest fall was expected by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), which might see a 50 percent year-on-year decline in DAP sales in July to 39,000 tons, followed by Engro Fertilizer (EFERT) that is likely to witness a 24 percent fall to 42,000 tons in July over the corresponding period a year earlier.

Fauji Fertlizer Bin Qasim is estimated to post the highest decline of 36 percent year-on-year in its urea off-takes to 32,000 tons, followed by FFC and EFERT, which are projected to post attrition of 17 percent and one percent year-on-year to 176,000 tons and 170,000 tons, respectively.

FFC production’s is estimated to be at 215,000 tons, down two percent year-on-year in July. However, production from EFERT is expected to be around 173,000 tons, up eight percent year-on-year.

Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, during the month under review, cumulatively added 74,000 tons during Jul 2019 versus nil in the corresponding month a year ago. Its worth mentioning here that the government in April approved import of 100,000 tons of urea to avert shortfall of fertiliser in the country for summer crops.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. The committee also decided to allow additional import of urea if gap between demand and supply couldn’t be curtailed. The country imported 150,000 tons of urea in December last year to meet growing demand of fertilizer in the winter crops.