Floating solar energy

A technician walks near photovoltaic solar pannels at the power plant O’Mega1 in Piolenc, southern France. The first floating solar energy farm in Europe by its size will enter into service in September 2019. Floating solar photovoltaic panels on the surfaces of lakes,

hydropower and agricultural reservoirs, industrial ponds, and near-coastal areas is one

of today’s fastest-growing renewable energy technologies. A total installed floating solar power in 2018 was near one gigawatt, enough energy to power about 700,000 homes.