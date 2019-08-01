close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 2, 2019

Floating solar energy

Business

AFP
August 2, 2019

A technician walks near photovoltaic solar pannels at the power plant O’Mega1 in Piolenc, southern France. The first floating solar energy farm in Europe by its size will enter into service in September 2019. Floating solar photovoltaic panels on the surfaces of lakes,

hydropower and agricultural reservoirs, industrial ponds, and near-coastal areas is one

of today’s fastest-growing renewable energy technologies. A total installed floating solar power in 2018 was near one gigawatt, enough energy to power about 700,000 homes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business