Stocks fall in range-bound trade amid lookout for CPI data

Stocks inched lower on Thursday following a range bound session, as investors were on a lookout for the consumer price index inflation numbers and outcome of the Senate no-confidence voting, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “KSE-100 index remained volatile throughout the session. Investors remained on the lookout for expected monthly CPI estimate which was unexpectedly delayed and led to some profit taking near the close.”

There was also some political noise concerning vote on no-confidence motion in the Senate for Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who retained his position, she said.

Commercial banks, oil and gas exploration and power generation sector cumulatively chipped away 68.04 points from the index, Madiha added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.31 percent or 99.37 points to close at 31,839.11 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.39 percent or 60.05 points to end at 15,171.76 points level.

Of 344 active scrips, 126 moved up, 195 retreated, and 23 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 70.658 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 70.223 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks remained under pressure on political uncertainty after government faced opposition voting move to remove its Chairman Senate.”

Hike in local POL prices, surging global crude oil prices and foreign inflows invited mid-session support.

Speculations on likely surge in CPI Inflation for Jul'19, short tax collection data for Jul'19 and concerns over economic uncertainty played a catalyst role in bearish close, Mehanti added.

The market opened on a buyout note in continuation of the close on Wednesday, but failed to sustain an upward momentum and fell by more than 150 points in the first hour of trading. After that the index kept oscillating between the positive and negative zones throughout the day.

According to an analyst, the average basket of currency commonly known as REER has improved and now at 90 level which has been recorded after almost two decades.

He added that now the currency has been undervalued by 10 percent which showed that at-least in short-term adjustment was unlikely to happen.

In near-term, the market was expected to stay languid, as participants shift towards the money market due to the higher rates. Moreover, the on-going results season would also likely keep the index fragile.

An analyst from Habib Metro-Finance advised investors to stay active and take long-term positions in blue-chip stocks on discounted valuations.

The highest gainers were Packages Limited, up Rs13.42 to close at Rs297.45/share, and Hinopak Motors, up Rs12.17 to finish at Rs298.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs200.00 to close at Rs5,500.00/share, and Sapphire Fiber, down Rs48.78 to close at Rs946.00/share.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.589 billion shares. The scrip lost Rs0.54 to close at Rs17.00/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pioneer Cement, recording a turnover of 1.657 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.23 to end at Rs18.39/share.