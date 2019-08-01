Inflation hits 68 months high of 10.3 percent in July

ISLAMABAD: Consumer price inflation rose in July at its fastest pace in over five and half years, driven by energy and food prices, government data showed on Thursday, highlighting the challenge facing the central bank and reinforcing expectations of a further rise in interest rate in coming months.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) accelerated to five years and seven months high of 10.3 percent in July from 8.9 percent in June. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the CPI inflation was recorded at 5.8 percent in July 2018. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.3 percent in July 2019 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in July 2018.

Consumer inflation surpassed the level of 10.9 percent year-on-year recorded in November 2013 after Pakistan agreed to a $6.6 billion IMF loan in September 2013 to address depletion in foreign exchange reserves that plunged to the level that could cover one and half months of import bills.

In July, prices of food that makes around 35 percent of CPI inflation basket increased 7.88 percent year-on-year, while prices of gas, fuels, electricity, water and housing rose to 12.74 percent over the corresponding month a year earlier.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) projected consumer inflation to average 11 to 12 percent in the current fiscal year compared with an average 7.34 percent in the last fiscal year of 2018/19. The central bank has raised policy rates by cumulative 750 basis points to 13.25 percent since January 2018. Growth significantly fell to 3.3 percent in FY2019, well below the target of 6.6 percent.

The SBP expected the real GDP growth of around 3.5 percent in FY2020. PBS data showed that prices of onions rose 58.83 percent year-on-year in July, followed by pulse moong (47.62pc), cigarettes (37.37pc), gur (31.37pc), sugar (30.72pc), pulse mash - washed (22.27 percent), potatoes (21.07pc), spices (12.91pc), pulse gram (12.29pc), meat (11.97pc), pulse masoor (10.78pc), wheat flour (8.63pc), cooking oil (8.57pc), rice (6.83pc), tea (5.39pc) and milk fresh (5.24pc).

Prices of tomatoes, however, fell 18.07 percent in July over the corresponding month a year earlier, followed by 11.45 percent (eggs), 10.26 percent (betel leaves and nuts), 3.46 percent (gram whole) and 2.91 percent (chicken).

In July, prices of non-food items, like gas surged 142.57 percent year-on-year, motor fuel (22.68pc), motor vehicles (20.36pc), personal equipment (18.17pc), construction inputs (14.97pc), motor vehicle accessories (13.27pc), electricity (11.33pc), transport services (8.14pc), personal care (6.83pc) and household servant (6.20pc).

Prices of potatoes increased 16.84 percent in July over June, followed by cigarettes (11.13pc), pulse moong (5.41pc), eggs (5.06pc), gur (4.80pc), pulse mash (4.50pc), wheat flour (3.58pc), fresh vegetables (3.56pc), pulse masoor (2.83pc), vegetable ghee (2.49pc), bakery and confectionary (2.45pc), rice (1.77pc), milk fresh (1.41pc), pulse gram (1.31pc), tomatoes (1.17pc), sugar (1.09pc) and meet (0.93pc).

Prices of chicken decreased 8.26 percent month-on-month in the month under review, followed fresh fruit (7.95pc), onions (1.73pc) and betel leaves and nuts (0.65pc).

In July, prices of gas swelled 30.90 percent over the preceding month, followed by motor vehicles (9.47pc), construction inputs (5.09pc), personal equipment (4.69pc), transport services (4.23pc), motor fuel (3.20pc), electricity (2.63pc) and household rent (1.86pc).