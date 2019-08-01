SBP updates indices of effective exchange rates

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised indices of effective exchange rates, leading to an increase in the basket of currencies included in the new calculation to 37 from 25, it said on Thursday.

“…using the updated trade weights and new countries, which are provided by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to its member countries as it has access to extensive dataset needed for calculating basket weights, SBP has revised the NEER (nominal) and REER (real effective rates) series accordingly,” the SBP said in a statement. “The new weights are calculated by the IMF on the basis of 2013-15 trade patterns in the global economy.”

The central bank said the update led to an increase in number of basket currencies to 37, which were previously 25 based on 2010-12 trade data.

Pakistan agreed to a $6 billion loan from the IMF earlier this month to avert the country’s balance of payment crisis. The foreign exchange reserves improved to more than $15 billion from the levels that could finance less than three months of import bills. The reserve position started to improve after foreign inflows that would reach $38 billion over the loan program period of three years.

The SBP said the new weights reflect the change in trade dynamics for Pakistan. “For example, the share of China and other Asian economies in trade with Pakistan has risen considerably,” it added.

Though the government managed to reduce trade deficit by 15.3 percent year-over-year during the last fiscal year of 2018/19, it still amounted to $31.8 billion that builds pressure on the country’s current account balance. The trade gap happened to be wide in terms of China. Pakistan exported $1.85 billion worth of goods and services to its neighbouring country in FY2019, while its imports from China amounted to $10.16 billion during the fiscal year, the SBP’s data showed.

The SBP said the exchange rate depreciated 15.8 percent between June 2018 and June 2019 on real effective basis, slightly more than the 13.9 percent based on the old series. The SBP further said the concept of effective exchange rate , which includes NEER and REER, occupies a prominent place in macroeconomic analysis as it provides valuable information about a county’s relative position, in terms of competitiveness of its goods and services for trade, vis-à-vis other countries.

“Since REER is computed against the basket currencies of major trading partners/competitors, it is a dynamic concept as trading partners/competitors for each country change overtime,” it added. “Therefore, the weights and trading partners for effective exchange rates are revised periodically as a routine exercise to make the REER more reflecting of latest trading partners.”