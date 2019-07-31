Govt re-inspecting Kalabagh Dam construction: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering re-inspecting the controversial Kalabagh Dam that has been in cold storage for decades due to no consensus among provinces for its construction.

“Previously Kalabagh was declared dead in ICU, now I am the new doctor in charge and will order re-inspect of the project and will not allow it to be buried” Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said while addressing a press conference here. ”I will re-inspect and decide about it,” he added.

Pakistan is water stress country and needs more water reservoirs to be constructed, and these should have been constructed much earlier. Unfortunately, no attempt was made to construct new reservoirs including Kalabagh Dam.

Regarding recent flooding in Karachi, he said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has to be blamed for the fiasco. It was the failure of provincial government, as it did not give attention towards timely clearing of storm-drains in the metropolitan. It is not my duty to remove encroachments from Karachi but we are playing our role through NDMA, he said. It is the duty of the provincial government to remove the encroachments from the waterways, he added.

Vawda said it was the responsibility of local bodies and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to avoid the situation of flash floods in Karachi that took several precious lives.

He said the federal government was extending all possible technical and logistic assistance to mitigate sufferings of flash-flood affected people in the city. The minister said the federal government had provided funds to the Sindh but the provincial government seemed least interested to spend money for welfare of the common man.