PBC delegation meets Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is facing a presidential reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), is preparing his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the Council.

On Wednesday a delegation led by Pakistan Bar Council’s Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah met Justice Qazi Faez Isa at his residence. Other members of the delegation included advocates Azam Nazir Tararh, Kamran Murtaza and Hafiz Muhammad Idris Sheikh, Chairman Executive Committee Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).The delegation informed Justice Qazi Faez Isa that some of the members of the PBC have moved a resolution challenging before the Supreme Court, the presidential references filed against Justice Isa and KK Agha by invoking Article 184(3) of the constitution.

On this occasion, Justice Qazi Faez Isa thanked the delegation for extending its solidarity and their resolve respect the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution. “It was just a courtesy call and we just expressed solidarity to Justice Isa and nothing more were discussed, Azam Nazir Tararh told The News. He said that they have informed Justice Qazi Isa about the resolution moved by some members of the Pakistan Bar Council suggesting the Council to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the presidential reference under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that he is in the process of preparing his reply to the show cause notice issued to him by the Supreme Judicial Council in the presidential reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior lawyers Rashid A Rizvi, Kamran Murtaza, Azam Nazir Tararh and Akhtar Hussain, Members of Pakistan Bar Council, have moved a resolution to the Council requesting for filing a petition in the Supreme Court invoking Article 184(3) of the Constitution challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.