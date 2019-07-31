India releases flood water in Nullah Dek

PASRUR: Dozens of villages submerged following India released flood water in Nullah Dek here on Wednesday.

The release of flood water from the neighbouring country has caused high level flood in Nullah Dek, and dozens of villages have submerged and standing crops on hundreds of acres submerged

The land link of 12 villages of Union Council Takhtpur has been cut due to flooding, local sources said.

A flood flow of 14,000 cusecs in Nullah Dek passing through at Kangra and Chahore points. Overflowing water from the banks of Nullah Dek have submerged dozens of villages, including Qazi Paharang, Makhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dharewal Kotli, Khawaja Kaluwali, Syedan Roopo, Wali Wahga, Kaluwali Khurd, Rasoolpur and Bhikki. Moreover, paddy barley and corn crops standing at hundreds of acres of farmland have also sunk under the water.

The people were working on self-help basis to address the emergency situation as concerned government officials yet to awake to give response to the situation.

The discharge of flood water from India could also add to the increasing water levels in River Chenab and local nullahs. Nullah Dek enters in Pakistan from Zafarwal.