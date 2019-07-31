IM Sciences honours outgoing employees

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar arranged a farewell ceremony for the employees either retiring or leaving the seat of learning to look for new adventures. Six employees including faculty and staff members were given a farewell lunch at IMSciences. The outgoing employees included Dr Salman Ahmad, Zainab Azmat, Mian Mabood Gul Kakakhel, Sareer Ahmad, Raz Muhammad and Akhtar Hussain. IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan in his speech thanked the outgoing employees for services to the institute. Some of the outgoing employees delivered farewell speeches, expressing pleasure to have served the institute.