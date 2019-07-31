Shahzad terms Rs2.1b recovery in fake accounts a great breakthrough

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Wednesday billed as a ‘breakthrough the recovery of Rs2.1 billion from a suspect in the fake bank accounts case as part of a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He tweeted, "first major recovery of Rs2.1 billion a breakthrough in Fake Accounts Case [as] one accused enters plea bargain [and] admits his guilt role in sham deals in Sindh in one of [the] Omni group matters.”
He added more such recoveries would follow, as praised the fake accounts case joint investigation team and NAB over the development.
