Pak new HC will take peace with dignity message to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s high commissioner-designate for India Moeenul Haq has said that he would remind the Indian leadership that negotiations for settlement of all outstanding disputes and peaceful coexistence is the only forward for prosperous future of the two countries and the region.

In a brief chat with The News after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Wednesday, he maintained that peace with dignity is the message that he would be conveying to India’s top leaders that has been given from the leadership of Pakistan.

Grade-22 Foreign Service officer Moeen who has served significant assignments in his career, viewed as astute diplomat, earlier served as Pakistan’s ambassador for France where he did excellent job in three years of stay. He replaced yet another brilliant diplomat Ghalib Iqbal in Paris while in New Delhi he has replaced Sohail Mahmood who is currently country’s Foreign Secretary.

To a query Ambassador Moeen said that the leadership in Pakistan has new vision about external ties and it’s about peace. “It’s what precisely the sentiments to be communicated to New Delhi.” He will be assuming the office of high commissioner next week in the Indian capital and will proceed by air to New Delhi.

Moeen made it clear that Kashmir issue has to be resolved according to aspirations of the people of the area. The issue must be addressed without undue delay. “I will impress upon the host leadership in New Delhi again and again to settle the disputes in the spirit of peaceful co-existence,” the designate high commissioner added.

Yet to another question Ambassador Moeen conceded that the assignment in India is a tough and challenging job due to the peculiarity of the ties and its history. He said that India is an important country and relationship with it involves lot many sensitivities that must be kept in mind while dealing with it.

It is likely that Ambassador Moeen will have meeting with his Indian counterpart in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria before leaving for New Delhi.

He earlier called on President Arif Alvi and will have some more meetings in next three days here.