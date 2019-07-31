close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

PM asks KP governor to make contacts with Afghan leadership

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday gave responsibility to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to hold contacts with political leadership in Afghanistan.

The prime minister emphasised that better relations at all levels were in the interests of the peoples of the two countries for achievement of common objectives. The governor called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister Office during which Shah Farman was entrusted with the responsibility.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the KP governor would make contacts with his counterparts in Afghanistan for strengthening of the mutual relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In this connection, Shah Farman will extend invitations to different governors of Afghan provinces to visit Pakistan and will also pay a visit to Afghanistan.

