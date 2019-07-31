close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Germany not to join US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz: FM

Top Story

 
August 1, 2019

WARSAW: Germany will not participate in a US-led naval mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, a British wire service reported on Wednesday.

Stressing that Germany wants to avoid a further escalation of tensions in the region, Maas told reporters on a trip to Warsaw that there was no military solution.

“Germany will not take part in the sea mission presented and planned by the United States,” said Maas.

