Looters of national kitty will have to face accountability: Dr Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said those, who plundered the national exchequer, will have to face accountability in Naya Pakistan.

In tweets, she said the PML-N leaders had no courage to listen to the truth of Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. She said the PML-N leaders were resorting to mud-slinging on Shahzad Akbar, as they had no evidence to prove their innocence.

She said that those, who had indulged in massive corruption, saw evidence as scanty and added a Qatari letter was recovered from those, who had done so much corruption. “The League spokespersons just can’t make white what is black through their efforts,” she emphasised.

