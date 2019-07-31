Govt employees to enjoy 9 Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: Government employees will enjoy nine holidays of Eidul Azha this year and for it they will have to take leave for August 16 (Friday).

The government has announced four holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha from August 12 to 15, but Saturday and Sunday which are weekly off days will start from August 10 to 11. The government offices in the federal government close on August 9 and will open on August 19 at 9:00am. Earlier, the federal government Wednesday announced four holidays on the account of Eidul Azha from August 12 to 15.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, there would be public holidays from August 12 to 15 (Monday to Thursday), while August 17 (Saturday) will be a working day.