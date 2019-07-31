Assets beyond means

NAB approves inquiry against Khursheed, Mehtab

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday gave approval for inquiry against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

According to a statement by the accountability watchdog, the NAB has also given the go-ahead for an inquiry against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

The NAB further said approval for investigation against officers and workers of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has also been given. An inquiry against former federal minister Tanveerul Hassan Gilani has been closed due to a lack of evidence.

The NAB also approved inquiry against ex-secretary Industries Punjab Khalid Sherdil, SDFO Forest Sub-Division Mingora, Swat Muhammad Iqbal Khan, officials of Auqaf Department KP, administration of Education Department of Quetta, officials of provincial highways development division Khairpur, ex-chief executive Sukkur Electric Power Construction Company Munawar Nazir Abbasi, officials of the Public Health Division Punjab and officials of the Punjab Highways Department.

The NAB also gave approval of investigations against officials and management of the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL), government officials of the Privatization Commission, officials of Trust Investment Bank, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Galiyat Development Authority KP.

The NAB referred the inquiry against the officials of the Finance Department of KP for special audit to the chief secretary KP and inquiry against Principal Khyber Medical Collage Hayatabad Peshawar Professor Dr Muhammad Nauroz to concerned University.

The NAB’s Executive Board in its meeting referred the inquiries against officials of Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology and Engineering and Management Sciences, Higher Education Commission, and Galiyat Development Authority to the Anti-Corruption KP.

Inquiry against Dr Allah Dita Raza Chaudhry was referred to special audit to GC University Lahore, inquiry against the administration of Capital Market Management Company Rawalpindi and Capital Market Management Company Gujranwala was referred to Local Government Department Punjab, while inquiry against CEO NRCP Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Arshad Bajwa, GM Operations Asghar Ali Jawad was referred to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Inquiries were closed against ex-federal minister Syed Tanveerul Hasan Gilani, Ifthikar Gilani MNA, Chief Engineer Foreign Aid Works and Services Department Hayatabad Akbar Shah Rasheedi, ex-VC GC University Faisalabad Dr Shahid Mehboob and others, Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Bahawalpur, Secretary Railways Punjab Track Lahore and others, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Afzal Bhatti and others, against the Multan, Sukkur INGOs, NGOs, SDPI, Fafen, FAO, management and others of Rural Support Programme and Director Finance Quest Fazal Sheikh and others due to lack of evidence. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the institution’s aim is to have a corruption-free Pakistan. He said the corruption is a curse which is main hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said the NAB is utilising all its available resources to nab corrupt elements and offenders as per law.

“The faith of NAB is corruption free Pakistan,” he said, adding that due to this reason, the NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their first and foremost responsibility.