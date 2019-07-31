Asia tour Euro clubs face security, diet issues

SUZHOU, China: Huge entourages, heavy security and demands for the sort of police protection normally reserved for heads of state — European football teams jetting across Asia leave nothing to chance, but sometimes run into problems anyway.

The money-spinning pre-season tours are a far cry from 30 years ago, when the likes of Manchester United would play friendlies against local sides, or at most hop over to Ireland.

United, now a global brand, sent staff to Shanghai several times ahead of last week’s friendly against Tottenham to ensure that the Hongkou Stadium pitch was up to scratch.

Paris Saint-Germain dispatched a chef ahead of the team’s arrival in each location in Asia to check that the food adheres to the players’ strict pre-season diets.

Security — which usually means keeping away overzealous fans — has been a primary concern for the clubs fanning out across Asia this month.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was accompanied by a beefy member of security as he made the short walk to the team coach inside the bowels of Nanjing Olympic Stadium.

Autograph and selfie-hunters were left empty-handed.

City’s guarded approach — their security detail was never far away — angered China’s state news agency Xinhua, which accused City of an “attitude of arrogance”. Guardiola retorted: “Maybe one journalist is a little bit upset, I don’t know why, but it’s far away from what is reality.”

When it comes to accommodation for City, United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and the rest, it is only the best.

Guardiola and his expensively assembled squad — plus dozens of club staff — took over the exclusive, 130-room Banyan Tree hotel in Shanghai. Rooms at the self-styled “urban retreat in the city’s most scenic location” start at nearly 2,000 yuan a night ($300).

PSG brought a heaving delegation of 120 people for their trip to Shenzhen, Macau and Suzhou, among them eight security personnel with walkie-talkies and at least two cooks in club-crested chef uniforms.

While in the Chinese city of Suzhou for Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Sydney FC, PSG pitched up at the deluxe Fairmont Yangcheng Lake hotel.

However, the French champions´ midfielder Julian Draxler said that being holed up in a hotel — no matter how swanky — could be “quite boring”.

Throw in training in fierce heat, and media and commercial duties, and Draxler said it was no holiday.

The 25-year-old German World Cup winner told AFP that he was happy to be in China and meet Chinese fans, but conceded: “Honestly, when we are in pre-season, we see the hotel, the plane, the bus and the pitches. “It’s not like we go out and try some restaurants or go shopping.”