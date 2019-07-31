Pakistan sports in the doldrums

There were high hopes, jubilation and excitement amongst the sports fraternity when a sportsmen took over the reins of the government following the General Elections 2018.

The Olympic Games’ athletes, cricketers, squash players and all the related stakeholders were sure of one thing: finally sports will get its due recognition and a direction that had never been a priority for any of Imran Khan’s predecessors.

So much so the country’s youth eager to follow sports as a profession started making claims that here came an era in which their dreams would finally get practical shape.

However, a year down the line, all those who had pinned high hopes on the future of Pakistan sports have been left in a state of quandary, as no one actually knows where the country’s sports are heading towards.

Olympic sports are at the receiving end following a year of stalemate. Even the meagre grant these Olympic sports were receiving earlier was stopped altogether in the name of overhauling the sports system in the country.

Everyone was kept waiting with bated breath for a new sports promotion roadmap that would upgrade the existing system and work for the welfare of sportspersons.

Time and again it was revealed that a new sports board’s formation was in the offing and a team from UK was about to arrive here to share the UK-based sports infrastructure, which they said was more effective and result-oriented. A year has passed and everyone is waiting for things to happen.

The policymakers in this case are none other than the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB and they were forced to reconsider their annual grants stoppage issue by releasing part of the pending grants following a year of wait.

Coaching, training and competition is a round the year process. Modern day sporting nations keep their sportsmen and women busy throughout the year. Training, coaching and practice are not confined to days or months. Years of continuous efforts are needed to groom a champion and that is one of the reasons why our neighboring country India has decided to target 2032 Olympics.

India has started investing heavily in sports by raising the annual grants of their leading federations to the tone of Rs700 crore (Pak rupees). In Pakistan, 18 leading federations usually receive just Rs2 crore annually from the government.

Admitted that India has better financial resources but there is absolutely no comparison between Rs700 crore and just Rs2 crore. Instead of taking a rational review of the whole situation, the government has dropped another bombshell and that is to try to avoid supporting training camps meant for the preparation of the 13th South Asian Games getting underway in Nepal in less than four months time.

No heed was paid during all these months to realise the importance of these camps, which are a must to raise competitive unit for each international event.

Pakistan will compete in 26 disciplines of the SA Games and fears are there that we may not be in a position to put up a decent show in the 13th edition of the Games. Barring a few occasions, Pakistan always provided tough time to Indians in men’s competition of the Games. This time around things could well be different mainly because of the uncertain situation our sports have been in for the last one year.

The government looks reluctant to back leading games on the pretext that the new sports development roadmap is about to be launched.

The system is being run on ad hoc or day-to-day basis. The government owned sports administrative body — PSB — is in the worst ever shape. There is no executive committee and general council to give a legal cover to the pending decisions. So much so for the last one year the PSB is being run by an ad hoc director general. Those retained in the system on ad hoc basis prefer to keep things slow. With a fear of any misadventure at one end and uncertainty on the other, these ad hoc administrators hardly take pain to take any initiative or do a constructive work. Such a treatment with country’s premier sports administrative unit always send a wrong message to all those looking for the official guidelines.

Majority of sports federations’ officials was seen complaining against the PSB and Ministry of IPC’s recent stubbornness that resulted in uncertainty. Even athletes are not sure whether at all they will be in a position to find government at their back when it comes to training and well-versed coaching or international exposure.

Whatever hopes and aspirations were there for the sportsmen and women at the time of Imran Khan’s taking over the country’s reins are slowly dying down. Admitted that Imran Khan alone cannot oversee every area but what the most he could have done or could do is to depute the right man to look after sports development. The man who could be able to take initiatives and decisions at the right time and in right direction must be at the helm of sports affairs. Unluckily that has not been the case after one year of wait.