Indian coffee king’s body found

BANGALORE, India: The body of billionaire Indian coffee magnate V G Siddhartha was found by a river in southern India on Wednesday, a day after a letter revealed his concerns over deep financial problems and perceived harassment from tax authorities.

The discovery by fishermen ended a two-day search for the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day empire, after he was last seen by his driver walking across a bridge in the city of Mangalaru. Politicians and business figures called immediately for a probe into Siddhartha´s death, as well as the allegations in his letter of harassment from lenders and tax authorities.

"The government should hold a proper investigation into his tragic death," former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said on Twitter as he expressed "shock". A call for an independent inquiry was raised in parliament by opposition Congress MP Manish Tewari. Siddhartha, whose family had been in the coffee business for 130 years, opened his first Cafe Coffee Day store in 1996 and went on to become one of the world´s biggest coffee traders.