Iran trying ‘to test’ Britain in Gulf: UK warship commander

LONDON: The commander of a British warship accompanying UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions with Iran said Wednesday that Tehran appeared to be testing the Royal Navy´s resolve.

William King, commander of HMS Montrose, said during 27 days patrolling the flashpoint entrance to the Gulf he had had 85 "interactions with Iranian forces", which had often led to "an exchange of warnings" over radio.

"That gives you some idea of the intensity... (it) is perhaps more than we´ve seen of recent times," he told BBC Radio in a phone interview from aboard the frigate.

"The Iranians seem to be keen to test our resolve, test our reactions most of the time," King added. "They´ll claim that perhaps our presence is illegitimate, even though we´re completely lawfully in international waters.

"They may also run boats in at speed towards us, to test what warning levels we get to." Montrose, on a three-year deployment in the region since April based at a British naval hub opened in Bahrain last year, began the escorts through the world´s busiest oil shipping lane earlier this month.

It followed Iranian threats of retribution for Royal Marines helping Gibraltar -- a British Overseas Territory -- seize one of its tankers on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.