UN assures support to Pak key initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne Wednesday assured the prime minister of all possible assistance from United Nations agencies towards the government’s initiatives.

UN Resident Coordinator called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for

Economic Affairs Division, and Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM, were also present during the meeting.

Neil Buhne briefed the prime minister about the engagement of various United Nations agencies with relevant government departments and ministries in critical areas such as good governance, health & education, youth development, population control and addressing the issue of climate change.

The UN resident coordinator appreciated PM’s vision and the steps taken by the present government in addressing those issues which remained neglected in past.

He especially commended the efforts of the government in tackling the issue of stunted growth, improving primary health care, the initiative of 10 billion tree tsunami to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and launching a comprehensive poverty alleviation ‘Ehsaas’ programme in the country.

The premier highlighted key priority areas of the government. Discussing the issue of malnutrition and stunted growth, the prime minister observed that government was especially focusing on addressing the issue of malnutrition and adulteration which were adversely impacting the growth of young population.

He said that the development of merged tribal areas was another key priority for the present government.

He added that the government has allocated highest ever funds for the uplift of the merged areas.Discussing the government’s flagship ‘Ehsaas’ programme the prime minister highlighted its various features and appreciated technical assistance being provided by the UN agencies.On the issue of population growth, the prime minister observed that the issue of population was connected with primary health care and primary education and, therefore, the government was according priority to these areas.

Efforts being made to eliminate polio from the country also came under discussion.The premier also highlighted the successes made in billion tree tsunami project and observed that the 10 billion tree plantation project will go a long way towards mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the country