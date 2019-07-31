Children’s participation in decision-making stressed

LAHORE: Children’s participation in decision-making process was hitherto unheard of in our country but now there are clubs in schools that engage children in different activities, primarily to create awareness among them of their rights. The idea is to protect and empower children.

This was revealed in a policy brief on children’s participation in decision-making process in Punjab on Wednesday by an NGO. Children’s clubs encourage them to share their concerns with each other and their elders, an activity that the NGO is facilitating in schools. Article 12, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child says, “You have the right to an opinion and for it to be listened to and taken seriously.”

The right of children to have their voices heard in all decision-making affecting them is enshrined in Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Iftikhar Mubarak, the person heading the NGO, calls for a child protection policy as a strategic document to guide towards ending violence. “In Scotland they have formed a children’s parliament whereas here there is no provision in law - no formal mechanism for child participation,” says Hamza Ijaz of an NGO.