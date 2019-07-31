People of Sindh victims of AIDS, Hepatitis, unemployment: Sh Rasheed

NAWABSHAH: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the people of Sindh are being victims of AIDS, Hepatitis and unemployment, while the ruling elite engaged in plundering the provincial wealth and resources. While talking to the media persons at Nawabshah Railway Station, Sheikh Rasheed on Maulana Fazl ur Rehman told that the politics of Maulana has come to an end, as he used both PML-N and PPP for his purposes and now it is time for him to focus on Islam. He said Maulana thought that the government would retain the 18th amendment but the new legislation is on the way. Regarding Moulana’s demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign by August, the Federal Minister said no one can take resignation from the Prime Minister. He said we stood aside by the PM Imran Khan and under his dynamic leadership the issues being faced by the country would soon be resolved. Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition parties did nothing but delivering speeches, while we have sacrificed for the cause of Khatm-e-Nabuwat. He further said that the political eras of Nawaz and Zardaris families have ended and there is no space for them in Islamabad. The Federal Minister added that Sindh’s resources are being looted mercilessly. He said those who have eaten carrots have to see the jail. Replying a question regarding no confidence motion against Chairman Senate, Rasheed said he is not expecting any change in Senate and Sadiq Sanjrani would continue leading the upper house. Pointing at PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Minister said he is the real Qabza (encroachment) mafia, and he occupied some through the marriage and some through power.

Sheikh Rasheed said people who claimed to have Nawabshah as his forte also having ‘Surrey Mahal’ in London bought by the public money, while the people are dumped into garbage. He said the bureaucracy has left working because the fear of unprecedented accountability but those who have their hands clean would have soon a new ordinance to protect NAB’s unnecessary interference.

Replying a question, Sheikh Rasheed told the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwat would not be changed even an inch till the end of world. He said the seminaries are the pillars of religion and we could not neglect their importance in our society.

Minister said the condition of railway track is very devastating and was repaired once in 1960, adding that the betterment work of railway track, including construction of new tracks is underway in Sindh. He promised the people of Nawabshah that the construction of ML-1 railway tracks would start from here.