Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Biker dies as bike hits electric pole

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

LAHORE: A motorcyclist after losing control of his motorcycle hit an electric pole that resulted in his death in Mughalpura Wednesday evening. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. Traffic police official said the he was going towards Mughalpura from Harbanspura in the first lane when all of sudden he failed to maintain balance of his bike that hit the pole. As a result, he fell into the canal and died.

