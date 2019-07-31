Zaidi pledges to clean up Karachi; K Electric offers support

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, has pledged that they will clean up Karachi from trash in two weeks' time. In his tweet on Wednesday, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, said "Inshallah" with the help of the people of this great city, we will clean up Karachi from trash in the next 2 weeks". Replying to the minster’s tweet, the K-Electric announced that "K-Electric fully supports Karachi cleanup initiative by Mr Ali Zaidi and will help in every way possible."