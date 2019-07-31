14 sale points approved for sacrificial animals

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Wednesday approved 14 sale points for sacrificial animals across the district. According to the notification, only 14 points on specific spots would be allowed. Tehsil Gujrat will have 7 sale points, Tehsil Kharian 5 and Tehsil Sarai Alamgir 2. Sale points at Tehsil Gujrat will established on Shah Jahangir Road, Old Fruit Mandi GT Road, Mehmand Chak Bhimber Road, Sargodha Road Overhead Bridge, Cattle Market Saroki, Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah. Sale points in Thesil Kharian will be established in front of Fruit Mandi GT Road, near Edhi Centre Lalamusa, GT Road Lalamusa, near Nadra Office Dinga and Kotla Arab Ali Khan and in Tehsil Sarai Alamgir, Chapran Chowk and near Police Station Sarai Alamgir.