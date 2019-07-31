Anti-encroachment operation soon

GUJRANWALA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Zeeshan Hanif Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation, police, traffic police and district council authorities to get ready to remove encroachments from main roads. He said to make the city free of encroachments a comprehensive operation would be launched from the next week and performance of all relevant departments in this regard would be monitored daily. Addressing a meeting in DC office Gujranwala, Zeeshan said encroachment was a main problem of citizens and it is compounding day by day and it needs a major operation. He said in the first phase the GT Road would be cleared of encroachments and later on the encroachments would be removed from other roads and markets.

WALK HELD TO MARK HEPATITIS DAY: In respect of worlds Hepatitis Day, An awareness seminar and walk was held under the district health office. DHO Dr Sahibzada Fareed presided over the meeting. Dr Mohsin Tanvir, Azeem Hassan, Dr Arshad Ullah, Dr Sarmad, Ali Asghar and Ahmad Raza also spoke on the occasion. The speakers urged the participants to adopt preventive measures to keep themselves safe from the disease.