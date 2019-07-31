Chinese nationals evacuated as Indian firing kills 3 in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistani officials evacuated more than 50 Chinese nationals working near the Kashmir frontier, authorities said Wednesday, after skirmishes with India killed at least three people and injured dozens.

The Chinese were working on a dam being constructed in Pakistani Kashmir along the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers when firing pushed authorities to move the workers late Tuesday, according to a senior local administration official Badar Munir.

Another local official Raja Shahid Mahmood said the decision was made after Indian security forces fired a volley of "indiscriminate fire that killed three people including a woman and a child and wounded 31 others during the last 24 hours".

Mahmood said local mosques have also called on residents to refrain from unnecessary movements which would expose them to

potential firing. Pakistan’s military spokesman went on to say that ceasefire violations "shall always be effectively responded" to, adding that security forces will "take all measures to protect innocent civilians" along the LoC.