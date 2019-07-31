Man gunned down by motorcyclists in Shadbagh

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists in Shadbagh Wednesday night.

Police said the victim identified as Aminuddin was on his way on a motorcycle along with his brother Mohiuddin. In the meantime, two bikers approached them and opened firing at Amin. As a result, he sustained five bullets and died on the spot.

Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected evidence. They have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and registered a case on the complaint of his brother. Further investigation is under way.

CTO suspends traffic warden for injuring citizen: A traffic warden injured a motorcyclist over the issue of challan Wednesday. CTO has suspended the traffic warden and ordered Model Town DSP to hold an inquiry into the incident. CTO said wardens have no powers to physically attack citizens. Warden Shahzeb had stopped a motorcyclist at the FC Bridge on Canal Road over jumping traffic light and issued a challan. The biker and warden exchanged harsh words over which warden inflicted injury on biker’s head. Meanwhile, traffic wardens got arrested a tractor driver for trying to bribe them in Misri Shah Sector. A case has also been registered against him. CTO announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for wardens Zubair Sindhu and Usman.